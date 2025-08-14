12 bodies recovered, over 25 feared dead as massive cloudburst hits Jammu's Kishtwar district

SRINAGAR: A massive cloudburst in the Chashoti area of Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, triggered devastating flash floods on Thursday, killing at least 12 people, with over 25 feared dead as rescue operations continue. The disaster struck along the route of the ongoing Machail Mata Yatra, where a heavy rush of pilgrims and incessant rains worsened the situation.
Authorities said the flash floods swept through a parking lot, langar (community kitchen), and a CRPF camp in the area, leaving several people trapped under debris. Rescue operations are underway, but bad weather and damaged roads are hampering efforts.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the cloudburst and asserted that every possible assistance will be provided to those in need.
In a post on X, Modi said, "My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the cloudburst and flooding in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir. The situation is being monitored closely. Rescue and relief operations are underway."
"Every possible assistance will be provided to those in need," the prime minister said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, assuring full central support. “Spoke with the LG and Chief Minister of J&K on the cloudburst in Kishtwar district. The local administration is conducting relief and rescue operations. NDRF teams have promptly been rushed to the site. We are closely monitoring the situation and stand firmly with the people of Jammu and Kashmir through every situation. Assured of all possible assistance to the people in need,” Shah posted on X.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah confirmed the grim situation, stating that verified information was slow to arrive due to the remote location. “I just spoke to the Union Home Minister @AmitShah Sb to brief him about the developing situation in Kishtwar region of Jammu. The news is grim & accurate, verified information from the area hit by the cloudburst is slow in arriving,” he said. He added that all available resources were being mobilized for rescue efforts.
District Development Council (DDC) Chairperson Pooja Thakur said 12 bodies had been recovered so far, but the toll could rise as many pilgrims and locals were in the area when the disaster struck. “There was a parking lot and langar in the area. Besides, there was a CRPF camp in the area,” she said. “Lot of people are trapped because it was a yatra time. This year there was heavy rush for the yatra.”
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, who is coordinating rescue efforts, said bad weather was preventing helicopters from reaching the site. “Road has been washed off and the weather is not helicopter-worthy. Meanwhile, SDRF and NDRF support is being mobilised,” he said.
Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Sunil Kumar Sharma expressed concerns over large-scale devastation, given the heavy pilgrim footfall. “Due to the ongoing Machail Mata Yatra, there is a heavy rush of people. Due to yatra, people have set up small shops, there are vehicles, there are people and there are villages around,” he said.
The Machail Mata Yatra, which began on July 25 and was scheduled to continue until September 5, has been suspended following the tragedy. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the incident, stating, “Anguished by cloudburst in Chositi Kishtwar. Condolences to bereaved families & prayers for quick recovery of injured. Directed Civil, Police, Army, NDRF & SDRF officials to strengthen the rescue & relief operations and ensure all possible assistance is provided to the affected.”
Rescue teams from the NDRF, SDRF, police, and civil administration are working at the site, while ambulances have been deployed to evacuate the injured. However, with roads washed away and continuous rain, relief efforts remain challenging.