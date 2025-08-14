12 bodies recovered, over 25 feared dead as massive cloudburst hits Jammu's Kishtwar district

SRINAGAR: A massive cloudburst in the Chashoti area of Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, triggered devastating flash floods on Thursday, killing at least 12 people, with over 25 feared dead as rescue operations continue. The disaster struck along the route of the ongoing Machail Mata Yatra, where a heavy rush of pilgrims and incessant rains worsened the situation.

Authorities said the flash floods swept through a parking lot, langar (community kitchen), and a CRPF camp in the area, leaving several people trapped under debris. Rescue operations are underway, but bad weather and damaged roads are hampering efforts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the cloudburst and asserted that every possible assistance will be provided to those in need.

In a post on X, Modi said, "My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the cloudburst and flooding in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir. The situation is being monitored closely. Rescue and relief operations are underway."

"Every possible assistance will be provided to those in need," the prime minister said.