At least 38 dead, over 100 injured as massive cloudburst hits Machail Mata Yatra route in Kishtwar; toll may rise

SRINAGAR: A massive cloudburst in the Chashoti area of Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, triggered devastating flash floods on Thursday, claiming at least 38 lives, with the death toll feared to rise to between 30 and 40. The disaster struck along the route of the ongoing Machail Mata Yatra, where a heavy rush of pilgrims and incessant rains worsened the situation. Officials said more than 250 people were present at the site of the tragedy when the cloudburst hit.
Kishtwar DDC Chairperson Pooja Thakur told TNIE, “Rescue teams are working tirelessly at the site. So far, 100 to 150 people have been injured, and we are doing everything possible to evacuate those stranded and provide medical assistance.”
Authorities said the flash floods swept through a parking lot, langar (community kitchen), and a CRPF camp in the area, leaving several people trapped under debris. Rescue operations are underway, but bad weather and damaged roads are hampering efforts.
The Army has joined the relief and rescue operations. A Jammu-based Army spokesperson said troops of the White Knight formation were swiftly mobilised to safeguard lives and assist survivors, with search operations for the missing continuing. Relief stores, medical teams, and rescue equipment have also been rushed to the site.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the cloudburst and asserted that every possible assistance will be provided to those in need.
In a post on X, Modi said, "My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the cloudburst and flooding in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir. The situation is being monitored closely. Rescue and relief operations are underway."
"Every possible assistance will be provided to those in need," the prime minister said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, assuring full central support. “Spoke with the LG and Chief Minister of J&K on the cloudburst in Kishtwar district. The local administration is conducting relief and rescue operations. NDRF teams have promptly been rushed to the site. We are closely monitoring the situation and stand firmly with the people of Jammu and Kashmir through every situation. Assured of all possible assistance to the people in need,” Shah posted on X.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah confirmed the grim situation, stating that verified information was slow to arrive due to the remote location. “I just spoke to the Union Home Minister @AmitShah Sb to brief him about the developing situation in Kishtwar region of Jammu. The news is grim & accurate, verified information from the area hit by the cloudburst is slow in arriving,” he said. He added that all available resources were being mobilized for rescue efforts.
Omar Abdullah has cancelled the ‘At Home’ tea party and cultural events planned for Independence Day on Friday following the devastating cloudburst.
In a post on X, Abdullah said that in light of the tragedy, he had decided to cancel the tea party scheduled for Friday evening and the cultural events during the morning Independence Day celebrations. He added that the formal events, including the speech and march past, would proceed as planned.
At least 38 bodies had been recovered so far, but the toll could rise as many pilgrims and locals were in the area when the disaster struck. “There was a parking lot and langar in the area. Besides, there was a CRPF camp in the area,” she said. “Lot of people are trapped because it was a yatra time. This year there was heavy rush for the yatra," said Kishtwar DDC Chairperson.
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, who is coordinating rescue efforts, said bad weather was preventing helicopters from reaching the site. “Road has been washed off and the weather is not helicopter-worthy. Meanwhile, SDRF and NDRF support is being mobilised,” he said.
Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Sunil Kumar Sharma expressed concerns over large-scale devastation, given the heavy pilgrim footfall. “Due to the ongoing Machail Mata Yatra, there is a heavy rush of people. Due to yatra, people have set up small shops, there are vehicles, there are people and there are villages around,” he said.
The Machail Mata Yatra, which began on July 25 and was scheduled to continue until September 5, has been suspended following the tragedy. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the incident, stating, “Anguished by cloudburst in Chositi Kishtwar. Condolences to bereaved families & prayers for quick recovery of injured. Directed Civil, Police, Army, NDRF & SDRF officials to strengthen the rescue & relief operations and ensure all possible assistance is provided to the affected.”
Rescue teams from the NDRF, SDRF, police, and civil administration are working at the site, while ambulances have been deployed to evacuate the injured. However, with roads washed away and continuous rain, relief efforts remain challenging.
