16 BSF personnel get gallantry medals for Operation Sindoor

NEW DELHI: Sixteen Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have been awarded gallantry medals for displaying "conspicuous bravery" and "unmatched valour" during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

The medals for gallantry (GM) for these troops, some of whom destroyed enemy surveillance cameras while others neutralised drone attacks, were announced by the Union government on the eve of the 79th Independence Day.

The paramilitary force is tasked with guarding the 2,290-km-long India-Pakistan International Border (IB), apart from the Line of Control (LoC), under the Army's operational control along the western flank of the country.

"This Independence Day, 16 Brave Seema Praharis (border guards) are being awarded Gallantry Medals for their conspicuous bravery & unmatched valour, for being resolute & steadfast during the Ops Sindoor. The medals are a testament to the Nation's faith & trust reposed in India's First Line of Defence: The Border Security Force," the BSF said in a social media post.

Under Operation Sindoor undertaken by the three defence forces along with the BSF on the border, India targeted terrorist and military facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir from May 7 to 10 in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

Two BSF personnel were killed in action while seven were injured during the operation.