3 children die after consuming 'toxic' food in Bihar's Patna

PATNA: Three children of a family died in Khirimore locality of Patna after consuming food that was allegedly toxic, police said on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Nidhi Kumari (8) and her two brothers Vikas Kumar (6) and Mohit Kumar (4).

"The incident took place on Monday night when the children complained of stomach ache after having dinner at their house. After their condition deteriorated, they were taken to the nearest government hospital, where Vikas and Mohit were declared dead. Nidhi was referred to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) where she died during treatment. It is suspected that they died after consuming toxic food," SPO (Paliganj-1) Rajeev Chandra Singh told reporters.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. "A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated from all angles," Singh said.