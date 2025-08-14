Akhilesh Yadav sacks SP MLA Pooja Pal after she praised Yogi Adityanath for justice in husband’s murder case

The Samajwadi Party on Thursday expelled MLA Pooja Pal for anti-party activities and indiscipline, days after she praised Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for his zero-tolerance policy against crime and the resulting improvement in the state’s law and order.

The development came hours after Pooja thanked the Chief Minister for "listening to her when no one else did" over her husband's murder.

The expulsion sparked a political uproar, with the ruling BJP accusing the opposition of being “anti-Dalit.”

In a statement in Hindi, Mr. Yadav said Pooja Pal “is no longer allowed to attend any party programmes and will not be invited to them in the future.”

Speaking at the UP Assembly during the 24-hour marathon discussion on 'Vision Document 2047,' Pooja Pal said, "Everyone knows who murdered my husband (Raju Pal). I want to thank the Chief Minister for bringing me justice and hearing me when nobody else did. The CM gave justice to many other women like me in Prayagraj by bringing in policies like zero tolerance that led to the killing of criminals like Atiq Ahmed. Today, the entire state looks at the CM with trust," she said.