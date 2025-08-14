Assam CM launches portal through which indigenous people can apply for arms licences

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday launched a digital portal, through which indigenous people living in "sensitive areas" can apply for arms licences.

The aim of the initiative is to enable responsible citizens aid and assist the government in maintaining peace, and law and order situation in the state, Sarma said.

He said the licences will be granted after proper scrutiny and a multi-layered process.

The CM said the licences will be granted to those individuals who do not have any criminal antecedent and are mentally stable.

They will also need to take arms training and have to prove why they are vulnerable, he said.

Sarma said the state government "will not give arms but only give licenses under the Indian Arms Act".