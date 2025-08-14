PM Modi to inaugurate three new Kolkata Metro routes on August 22

KOLKATA: A ‘historic gift’ for Kolkata before Durga Puja is set to arrive later this month as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate three new Metro routes on August 22 from an administrative programme at Dum Dum.
The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Sealdah–Esplanade section of the Green Line (East–West Metro), the Beleghata–Hemanta Mukherjee (Ruby) section of the Orange Line, and the Noapara–Jai Hind (Kolkata Airport) stretch of the Yellow Line.
The news was shared on social media by Union Minister and BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar on Thursday. The Ministry of Railways has already begun sending formal invitations through letters. After receiving an invitation from Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Majumdar described it as a ‘historic gift’ for West Bengal before Durga Puja.
Sharing the letter from the Union Railways Minister on his X handle, Majumdar wrote, “A historic gift for West Bengal before Durga Puja! On 22nd August 2025, Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji will inaugurate: – Sealdah–Esplanade Metro Section – Beleghata–Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Section – Noapara–Jai Hind (Biman Bandar) Section – Subway at Howrah Metro Station.”
Praising the Prime Minister for his role in developing railway infrastructure in West Bengal, Majumdar stated, “Under his leadership, WB has received a record ₹83,765 crore for railway works and ₹13,955 crore in this year’s budget alone. 101 stations are being redeveloped as world-class, 9 Vande Bharat and 2 Amrit Bharat trains are already running.”
With the Assembly polls in West Bengal approaching, the BJP is reportedly paying greater attention to the state. During his visit to Kolkata on August 22, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for various government projects and address a public meeting from the administrative programme at Dum Dum.
The Prime Minister had earlier visited Alipurduar in north Bengal on 29 May and Durgapur in the western part of the state on 18 July. According to BJP sources, Prime Minister Modi could attend up to 10 administrative and political programmes in West Bengal before the end of December this year, with the Kolkata visit being one of them.
The East–West Metro stretch has faced repeated delays since 2019 due to water leakage and soil subsidence incidents at Bowbazar in central Kolkata. Once the Sealdah–Esplanade section is operational, the entire 16.6 km corridor between Howrah Maidan and Salt Lake Sector V will be connected.
Currently, the East–West Metro operates in two segment, Salt Lake Sector V to Sealdah and Howrah Maidan to Esplanade. The Commissioner of Railway Safety granted clearance for commissioning the Esplanade–Sealdah section (2.5 km) in the last week of April this year.