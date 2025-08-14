PM Modi to inaugurate three new Kolkata Metro routes on August 22

KOLKATA: A ‘historic gift’ for Kolkata before Durga Puja is set to arrive later this month as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate three new Metro routes on August 22 from an administrative programme at Dum Dum.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Sealdah–Esplanade section of the Green Line (East–West Metro), the Beleghata–Hemanta Mukherjee (Ruby) section of the Orange Line, and the Noapara–Jai Hind (Kolkata Airport) stretch of the Yellow Line.

The news was shared on social media by Union Minister and BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar on Thursday. The Ministry of Railways has already begun sending formal invitations through letters. After receiving an invitation from Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Majumdar described it as a ‘historic gift’ for West Bengal before Durga Puja.

Sharing the letter from the Union Railways Minister on his X handle, Majumdar wrote, “A historic gift for West Bengal before Durga Puja! On 22nd August 2025, Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji will inaugurate: – Sealdah–Esplanade Metro Section – Beleghata–Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Section – Noapara–Jai Hind (Biman Bandar) Section – Subway at Howrah Metro Station.”