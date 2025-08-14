At least 45 dead, over 50 missing as massive cloudburst hits Machail Mata Yatra route in J&K’s Kishtwar

SRINAGAR: A massive cloudburst in the Chashoti area of Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, triggered devastating flash floods on Thursday, claiming at least 45 lives, with the death toll feared to rise. 50 people are still missing according to sources.

The disaster struck along the route of the ongoing Machail Mata Yatra, where a heavy rush of pilgrims and incessant rains worsened the situation. Officials said more than 250 people were present at the site of the tragedy when the cloudburst hit.

Kishtwar DDC Chairperson Pooja Thakur told TNIE, “Rescue teams are working tirelessly at the site. So far, 100 to 150 people have been injured, and we are doing everything possible to evacuate those stranded and provide medical assistance.”

Authorities said the flash floods swept through a parking lot, langar (community kitchen), and a CRPF camp in the area, leaving several people trapped under debris. Rescue operations are underway, but bad weather and damaged roads are hampering efforts.

The Army has joined the relief and rescue operations. A Jammu-based Army spokesperson said troops of the White Knight formation were swiftly mobilised to safeguard lives and assist survivors, with search operations for the missing continuing. Relief stores, medical teams, and rescue equipment have also been rushed to the site.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the cloudburst and asserted that every possible assistance will be provided to those in need.

In a post on X, Modi said, "My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the cloudburst and flooding in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir. The situation is being monitored closely. Rescue and relief operations are underway."

"Every possible assistance will be provided to those in need," the prime minister said.