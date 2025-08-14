Children under PMCares scheme among special guests at Independence Day celebrations

NEW DELHI: Children supported under the PM CARES for Children scheme, boys and girls living in child care institutions, and Anganwadi workers will be among the special guests who will watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurl the national flag and address the nation from the ramparts of the 17th-century Red Fort at this year’s Independence Day celebrations.

According to officials from the Ministry of Women and Child Development, these special guests are part of the 171 grassroots contributors chosen for their exceptional role in empowering women and children across India.

The guest list will also include District Child Protection Officers and staff from the Child Development Project Offices and one-stop centres, which provide support to women affected by violence in private and public spaces, within the family, the community and at the workplace.

“These special guests will represent the tireless grassroots efforts being made to improve lives and expand opportunities for women and children across the country,” the officials said.

Officials stated that the selection of these special guests honours their work in ensuring last-mile delivery of essential services and in creating opportunities for women and children in some of the country's most underserved areas.

During their visit to New Delhi from Wednesday to Saturday, the group will tour Parliament House, the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya, Kartavya Path and other key landmarks.

Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi said the recognition reflects the prime minister's vision that “true nation-building begins with empowering women and nurturing children”.

“These special guests are living examples of that belief. Through their selfless work at the grassroots, they bring hope, dignity, and opportunity to countless families. Recognising them this Independence Day is our way of celebrating their dedication to shaping a stronger and more inclusive Bharat,” she added.

The ministry described them as “champions of change” whose commitment and service continue to inspire efforts towards building a more inclusive nation.

Launched at the peak of COVID-19 cases in India on 29 May 2021, the PM CARES for Children scheme aims to support children who lost their parents, a legal guardian, adoptive parents, or a surviving parent to the pandemic between 11 March 2020 and 5 May 2023.