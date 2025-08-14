Fire at cafe located in residential building in Thane; 35 people evacuated

THANE: A fire broke out at a cafe located in a multi-storey residential building in Maharashtra's Thane city early Thursday morning, following which 35 persons were evacuated from the structure, officials said.

No casualty has been reported as of now, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The blaze erupted in the Parsik Cafe located on the ground floor of the six-storey building at Kharegaon in Kalwa (West), he said.

The disaster management cell received information about the incident at 4.58 am from the owner of the cafe, a 1,000 sq ft establishment situated in the Chandrabhaga Park complex at Parsik Nagar in Kalwa area, the official said.

The building, a six-storey structure, also houses another wing, where residents were asleep when the blaze broke out.

"For safety reasons, all residents of Chandrabhaga Park B Wing were safely evacuated with the help of the fire department and disaster management cell personnel," Tadvi stated.

The blaze caused significant damage inside the cafe, destroying tables, chairs, grates, fridges, cupboards and other kitchen materials, he said.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was extinguished by 6.25 am, the official said.

Authorities were investigating the cause of the fire, he added.