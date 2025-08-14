Former RJD MLA Rajballabh Yadav acquitted by Patna HC in minor's rape case

PATNA: Former RJD MLA Rajballabh Prasad, better known as Rajballabh Yadav, got a reprieve from Patna High Court on Thursday after he was acquitted in a minor girl’s rape case. Yadav was awarded a life sentence by a POCSO court in Nalanda district on December 15, 2018.

Five other accused, including three who were awarded a 10-year sentence, have also been absolved of the charge. A single bench of justice Mohit Kumar Shah had reserved its order after hearing both sides on May 7. The accused had appealed in the high court against the lower court’s judgment.

The High Court had appointed Anukriti Jaypuriyar as amicus curiae to plead the case on behalf of the rape survivor. A senior advocate, Surendra Singh, appeared on behalf of the convict. The court acquitted all six accused in the case for lack of evidence.

Rajballabh had to lose his membership from the Nawada assembly seat after he was convicted in the case by a POCSO court in 2018. On February 14, 2016, RJD suspended him from the party. He was debarred from contesting the election after being convicted in the case.

The case was registered against the then MLA for allegedly raping a minor girl at his residence near Biharsharif on February 6, 2016. He was held guilty under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the POCSO Act, 2012.

“As he has been acquitted by the higher court, he may contest the forthcoming election. But it all depends on RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s discretion whether he fields Rajballabh as party candidate in the coming election,” a close relative of former MLA said.

He said that he will be released from jail after completing the necessary formalities.

The news about Rajballabh’s acquittal in the case spread like wildfire in Nawada, and several supporters reached his house in Dipnagar police station area.

For the main Opposition—RJD, Rajballabh’s acquittal has come as a booster before assembly elections due in October-November this year.