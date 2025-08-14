Himachal Pradesh flash floods: Woman hit by boulder dies, another man suspected to be swept away

CHANDIGARH: A 20-year-old lady died after she was hit by a boulder in the Rampur sub division of Shimla district, while another man went missing after being swept away in the Parvati river in the Manikaran area of Kullu district on Thursday as three cloudbursts triggered flash floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh.
Heavy rain, cloudbursts and flash floods also hit several districts of the hill state including Shimla, Kullu, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti causing massive destruction. Since yesterday night rainfall has been intense, Kandaghat recorded 100 mm, Una 85.4 mm, Solan 81.4 mm, and Shimla 69 mm. The meteorological department has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for heavy rain at isolated places till August 20.
In the Shimla district, heavy rainfall led to the collapse of a bus stand and damaged several adjoining shops. Additionally, two bridges were washed away, cutting off access to the Koot and Kyav panchayats. Mira Hamza of Taklech, was hit by a boulder rolling down a hill near Kholti Nala in Rampur and succumbed to her injuries at a private hospital.
In another incident a truck skidded and fell into a gorge near Juni village on the Mandhar-Palyar Road in Shimla district. The District Disaster Management Authority said both occupants of the truck are safe. The road leading to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), Shimla was closed following a landslide in which two vehicles were damaged.
While in the Lahaul and Spiti district, cloudbursts triggered flash floods in the Mayad Valley, causing the collapse of two more bridges in the Karpat, Changut, and Udgos Nala areas and people from Karpat village have been shifted to safe places amid looming danger.
While cloudbursts took place at Shrikhand hill in Nirmand sub division, Bathadh hill of Tirthan Valley in Banjar sub division of Kullu district and at Nanti in Shimla’s Rampur area on Wednesday night. A search was on for the unidentified man who fell into the swollen Parvati river at Chowki in Manikaran of Kullu in the morning.
In Kinnaur, flash floods left four people stranded and one injured. The Indian Army stepped in to help and rescued them.`` "On receiving an urgent request from the superintendent of police, Kinnaur, the Army immediately mobilised a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) column. Braving darkness, fast currents and unstable terrain, the team reached the location and discovered four civilians stranded on the far bank of the river," the army said in a statement on X.
As per the State Emergency Operation Centre, a total of 472 roads, including NH-305 (Aut-Sainj) and NH-505 (Khab to Gramphoo), have been closed, including 162 roads in Mandi and 73 in Kullu, while a police post in Ganvi Ravine was swept away due to the rains.
Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had flagged the ecological imbalance in Himachal Pradesh and cautioned that the entire state may "vanish into thin air" if the situation does not change.