Himachal Pradesh flash floods: Woman hit by boulder dies, another man suspected to be swept away

CHANDIGARH: A 20-year-old lady died after she was hit by a boulder in the Rampur sub division of Shimla district, while another man went missing after being swept away in the Parvati river in the Manikaran area of Kullu district on Thursday as three cloudbursts triggered flash floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh.

Heavy rain, cloudbursts and flash floods also hit several districts of the hill state including Shimla, Kullu, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti causing massive destruction. Since yesterday night rainfall has been intense, Kandaghat recorded 100 mm, Una 85.4 mm, Solan 81.4 mm, and Shimla 69 mm. The meteorological department has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for heavy rain at isolated places till August 20.

In the Shimla district, heavy rainfall led to the collapse of a bus stand and damaged several adjoining shops. Additionally, two bridges were washed away, cutting off access to the Koot and Kyav panchayats. Mira Hamza of Taklech, was hit by a boulder rolling down a hill near Kholti Nala in Rampur and succumbed to her injuries at a private hospital.

In another incident a truck skidded and fell into a gorge near Juni village on the Mandhar-Palyar Road in Shimla district. The District Disaster Management Authority said both occupants of the truck are safe. The road leading to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), Shimla was closed following a landslide in which two vehicles were damaged.