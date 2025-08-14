Illegal betting app: ED freezes Rs 110 crore worth bank funds; seizes 1,200 credit cards

NEW DELHI: Funds worth Rs 110 crore kept in mule bank accounts have been frozen and 1,200 mule credit cards were seized following recent searches against the Indian operations of a Cyprus-based "illegal" online betting platform named Parimatch, the Enforcement Directorate said on Thursday.

Parimatch app, as per the federal probe agency, gained visibility in the country through "aggressive" marketing, including sponsorship of sports tournaments and partnerships with well-known celebrities.

It is alleged to have cheated investors luring them with high returns and generating more than Rs 3,000 crore in a year.

"They also set up Indian entities to run surrogate advertisements under the names 'Parimatch Sports' and 'Parimatch News'. Payments to these agencies were made via foreign inward remittances," the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said in a statement.

The agency had conducted searches at 17 locations in Mumbai, Noida, Jaipur, Surat, Madurai, Kanpur and Hyderabad on August 12 as part of a case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against the operations of Parimatch.

The ED case stems from an FIR filed by the cyber police station of Mumbai Police against parimatch.com for "duping" users through online betting.

The agency said funds worth about Rs 110 crore kept in various bank accounts belonging to persons/entities used as mule accounts (bank accounts used for money laundering and similar criminal activities) and/or for "layering" purposes were frozen.