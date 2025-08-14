India ramps up defence indigenisation amid global supply chain risks

India is fast-tracking indigenous production across key military platforms—ranging from small arms and artillery to fighter jets, warships, and submarines—to reduce dependence on imports and secure supply chains amid changing geopolitical dynamics.

“The changing geopolitics portends serious supply‑chain disruption if our military remains largely dependent on imports,” said a defence official. Recent engine shortages during the Russia–Ukraine conflict underscored these vulnerabilities, with delays even impacting delivery of fighter jet engines from the US.

One notable example was the supply issues faced by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) with General Electric engines powering the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas. While the situation has improved this year, the episode highlighted India’s need to localise critical components. HAL is set to induct 180 LCA Tejas Mk 1A aircraft—an upgraded variant of the indigenous Tejas—over the coming years.

Another marquee initiative is the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project, India’s bid to enter the exclusive club of nations capable of building fifth-generation fighter jets. The twin-engine stealth aircraft will feature an internal weapons bay, advanced sensors, and supercruise capability. With prototype development expected post-2030, AMCA has entered the execution phase, with an industrial development model in place.

Meanwhile, the AK-203 assault rifle—christened ‘Sher’—is slated to be fully indigenous by December 2025. Manufactured at IRRPL’s Amethi facility under a ₹5,200-crore joint venture with Russia, the rifle will gradually replace the INSAS rifles. So far, 48,000 rifles have been delivered with 50% local content, and another 70,000 will follow with 70% localisation.