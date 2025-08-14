India ramps up defence indigenisation amid global supply chain risks

India is fast-tracking indigenous production across key military platforms—ranging from small arms and artillery to fighter jets, warships, and submarines—to reduce dependence on imports and secure supply chains amid changing geopolitical dynamics.
“The changing geopolitics portends serious supply‑chain disruption if our military remains largely dependent on imports,” said a defence official. Recent engine shortages during the Russia–Ukraine conflict underscored these vulnerabilities, with delays even impacting delivery of fighter jet engines from the US.
One notable example was the supply issues faced by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) with General Electric engines powering the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas. While the situation has improved this year, the episode highlighted India’s need to localise critical components. HAL is set to induct 180 LCA Tejas Mk 1A aircraft—an upgraded variant of the indigenous Tejas—over the coming years.
Another marquee initiative is the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project, India’s bid to enter the exclusive club of nations capable of building fifth-generation fighter jets. The twin-engine stealth aircraft will feature an internal weapons bay, advanced sensors, and supercruise capability. With prototype development expected post-2030, AMCA has entered the execution phase, with an industrial development model in place.
Meanwhile, the AK-203 assault rifle—christened ‘Sher’—is slated to be fully indigenous by December 2025. Manufactured at IRRPL’s Amethi facility under a ₹5,200-crore joint venture with Russia, the rifle will gradually replace the INSAS rifles. So far, 48,000 rifles have been delivered with 50% local content, and another 70,000 will follow with 70% localisation.
The Indian Navy has also pushed hard on indigenisation. Currently, 61 warships and submarines are under various stages of construction within India. Notably, two stealth frigates—Udaygiri and Himgiri—are slated to be commissioned in Visakhapatnam this month. The recently inducted INS Vagsheer marks the sixth Kalvari-class submarine to enter service.
The Army, too, has made advances. Indigenous long-range artillery guns are now operational, and the Light Tank Zorawar, designed for high-altitude deployment along the northern borders, is in an advanced stage of development.
Alongside offensive platforms, efforts are underway to localise radar systems, sensors, and surveillance equipment. However, engine manufacturing—particularly for aircraft—remains a critical weak spot. While helicopter engine production has begun under joint ventures, deeper R&D investment is essential to close the gap.
Missile systems—like Akash, Agni, and Prithvi—remain some of India’s most successful indigenous programmes. The Indo-Russian BrahMos cruise missile is a standout, with exports already underway, making it India’s first major defence export in this category.
While India’s defence modernisation remains a work in progress, the shift toward self-reliance is unmistakable. A robust combination of government policy push, strategic joint ventures, and domestic capability building is steadily transforming India from a major arms importer into an emerging defence manufacturer of consequence.