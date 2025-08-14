India would not have got Independence without Bengal: Mamata

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said India would not have got Independence if Bengal was not there, as personalities such as Rabindranath Tagore and Subhas Chandra Bose, who contributed significantly to shaping the nation's destiny, were born here.

Speaking at a function marking the 12th anniversary of the 'Kanyashree' scheme, Banerjee said Bengal is the beacon of hope that stands for unity amid diversity.

"If Bengal was not there, India would not have got Independence. Bengal's soil has produced eminent people like Rabindranath Tagore, Nazrul Islam and Subhas Chandra Bose. The national anthem, the national song and the 'Jai Hind' slogan are all creations of Bengalis," she said.

Banerjee's statement assumed significance as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has been leading a campaign centred around Bengali 'asmita' (pride), alleging "language terror" on migrant workers from West Bengal in BJP-ruled states.