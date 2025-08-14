Kaziranga’s oldest departmental elephant Mohanmala dies

GUWAHATI: Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve lost one of its most iconic departmental elephants, Mohanmala, who died on Thursday due to age-related ailments. She was 70-80 years old.

She retired from active departmental duties in 2003, the park said.

Mohanmala was brought to Kaziranga on May 17, 1970, procured from Kamrup. Over the next five decades, she served the park with exceptional dedication, becoming an inseparable part of Kaziranga’s conservation history.

“Known for her fearlessness, obedience, and docile temperament, Mohanmala was an excellent swimmer and a dependable companion during the challenging flood seasons,” the park said in a statement.

At times, when forest frontline staff could not reach their camps by boat or go on patrolling duties, it was Mohanmala who carried them on her back, ensuring critical duties were never disrupted.

She served across different ranges of Kaziranga and played an active role in anti-poaching operations, aiding the staff in the most difficult terrains and situations.

“Over the course of her service, she gave birth to two female calves—Malati, who sadly passed away at the young age of 17 years, and another calf who tragically died just three days after birth, having fallen prey to a tiger,” the statement said.

One memorable account, shared by her head mahout Kiran Rabha, stands as a lasting testament to Mohanmala’s bravery and her instinct to protect those she trusted.