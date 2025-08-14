Meghalaya asks Centre to convince Bangladesh to erect fencing close to international border

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government has asked the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to convince Bangladesh for permission to erect border fencing closer to the international boundary to secure a 40 km unfenced stretch without leaving villages outside the fenced area, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said.

Under international norms, border fencing is built 150 yards inside a country's territory.

But in Meghalaya's case, this would result in several villages falling within "no man's land" or outside the fencing, compromising their safety, he said.

"We have taken up with the MHA, urging it to convince the government of Bangladesh, because of this reality, let us go close to the main pillar of the border so that we can avoid fencing outside the village," Tynsong told PTI.

Tynsong, who is also Home minister, held a meeting with top Home department officials on Wednesday to review international border security after the recent infiltration attempt and the subsequent arrests of Bangladesh nationals.

According to the DyCM, such an arrangement would protect villages without putting them in harm's way.

He said there are several habitations within the 40-km unfenced border that will be left exposed if fencing is constructed strictly as per international norms.

The push for closer fencing follows an incident in Rongdangai village where six members of an armed gang, led by a Bangladesh Police constable, allegedly crossed into Indian territory, assaulted a local shopkeeper and looted cash and valuables.

Tynsong said instructions have been issued to all deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to adopt proactive measures to prevent infiltration along the entire India-Bangla border, from East Jaintia Hills to Dalu in Garo Hills.