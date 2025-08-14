Mumbai Diary | Rohit Pawar 'emerges' as de facto Opposition leader in Maharashtra

Kokate unperturbed by change of portfolio

Manikrao Kokate may have lost his heavy Agriculture Ministry portfolio and been assigned the lighter Sports, Youth Welfare, and Minority Affairs Ministry, but he appears unperturbed. The change came after he was caught on camera playing rummy during the monsoon session of the Maharashtra Assembly, raising questions about his commitment. Kokate, however, said he is a sportsman and would do justice to his new ministry. Social media users reacted humorously, asking whether he is a sportsman in gambling rummy or other sports, joking about which “sport” would get justice. Despite this, he is determined to perform in his new role.

MLAs struggle with delay in development funds

MLAs in Maharashtra have been unable to secure development funds for their constituencies for the past eight months. Both ruling and Opposition MLAs, including many newcomers from the two sides, have repeatedly requested funds but faced delays. The state government cited a shortage of money, as Maharashtra continues to carry mounting debt and owes `90,000 crore to contractors for previous works. Recently, one government sub-contractor ended his life because the state government’s PWD did not clear his bills on time. MLAs are frustrated but are clueless about getting the funds in time. The financial crisis has stalled work.

Rohit Pawar as de facto Opposition leader

The Maharashtra Assembly Speaker denied an official Leader of Opposition post to the Opposition, citing insufficient numbers. Despite this, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has emerged as the de facto Opposition leader. He gained attention by uploading the video of Minister Manikrao Kokate playing rummy, which led to Kokate losing his position in the Agriculture Ministry. Pawar is busy highlighting government lapses, scams, and public issues. He draws media attention to them. His proactive role in exposing alleged wrongdoings and raising public concerns has positioned him as the unofficial voice of the Opposition.

Sudhir Suryawanshi

Our correspondent in Maharashtra

suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com