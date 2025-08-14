Over 32 lakh Jharkhand students pay tribute to ‘Dishom Guru’ Shibu Soren across 3,500 schools

RANCHI: Over 32 lakh students in all 3,500 schools across Jharkhand paid tribute to the tribal icon and founding patron of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, late Shibu Soren, on Thursday.

As per the instructions of the School and Literacy Department, tribute meetings were held in all government schools in Jharkhand in the fond memory of Late Shibu Soren, also known as ‘Dishom Guru.’ Former Chief Minister Shibu Soren was also the pioneer of the Jharkhand movement, a social reformer, and a Rajya Sabha MP. The programme aimed to inspire students with his life and contributions.

“More than 1 lakh teachers, over 32 lakh students, and around 2 lakh community members, including School Management Committee members and parents, joined the gatherings. Morning prayers included a moment of silence, followed by discussions highlighting Soren’s work in social justice, tribal rights, land reform, and education,” stated an official release issued by the chief minister’s office.

During the programme, the students pledged to uphold truth, justice, and social service, committing to become responsible citizens and contribute to nation-building.

Departmental Secretary Umashankar Singh said that Soren’s life was not only politically inspiring but also a lifelong struggle for Jharkhand’s identity, culture, and tribal welfare, inspiring people — especially youth — to walk the path of truth, service, struggle, and dedication.