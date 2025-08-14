Rajasthan refuses to hold student union polls this session, cites NEP rollout and academic disruption fears

JAJPUR: The Rajasthan government has categorically told the High Court it will not hold student union elections this academic session, citing the ongoing implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) and fears raised by Vice-Chancellors that the polls could disrupt academic schedules and disturb campus environments.

In its affidavit, the state argued that holding elections at this time is “not feasible” and referred to the Lyngdoh Committee’s recommendation that such polls be held within six to eight weeks of a session’s commencement — a period that has already lapsed for the current session.

The government’s response included inputs from Vice-Chancellors of nine universities, all of whom opposed conducting the elections. They cited ongoing academic activities, adherence to NEP guidelines, and the need to maintain a conducive learning environment as reasons for the delay.

On August 6, a meeting chaired by Additional Chief Higher Education Secretary was attended by Vice Chancellors of nine Government Universities and College Education Commissioner.

All participants advised against holding the polls, warning that elections often disrupt classes and spoil the academic atmosphere. They also noted that both students and faculty members are still in the process of understanding NEP’s provisions.

The government further stated that the petitioners’ interests are not directly harmed by the decision, and therefore, their pleas should be dismissed. The petitions were filed by Rajasthan University student Jai Rao and others, who have demanded the immediate resumption of student union elections.