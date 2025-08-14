Rajasthan refuses to hold student union polls this session, cites NEP rollout and academic disruption fears

JAJPUR: The Rajasthan government has categorically told the High Court it will not hold student union elections this academic session, citing the ongoing implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) and fears raised by Vice-Chancellors that the polls could disrupt academic schedules and disturb campus environments.
In its affidavit, the state argued that holding elections at this time is “not feasible” and referred to the Lyngdoh Committee’s recommendation that such polls be held within six to eight weeks of a session’s commencement — a period that has already lapsed for the current session.
The government’s response included inputs from Vice-Chancellors of nine universities, all of whom opposed conducting the elections. They cited ongoing academic activities, adherence to NEP guidelines, and the need to maintain a conducive learning environment as reasons for the delay.
On August 6, a meeting chaired by Additional Chief Higher Education Secretary was attended by Vice Chancellors of nine Government Universities and College Education Commissioner.
All participants advised against holding the polls, warning that elections often disrupt classes and spoil the academic atmosphere. They also noted that both students and faculty members are still in the process of understanding NEP’s provisions.
The government further stated that the petitioners’ interests are not directly harmed by the decision, and therefore, their pleas should be dismissed. The petitions were filed by Rajasthan University student Jai Rao and others, who have demanded the immediate resumption of student union elections.
The decision has triggered strong opposition from student organizations across the state.
ABVP Central Working Committee member Bharat Yadav called the move “wrong” and urged the government to form a review committee. “The Vidhyarthi Parishad will intensify the agitation. Student unions provide leadership not only in politics but in all walks of life. The government should take a positive decision,” he said.
NSUI state president Vinod Jakhar accused the BJP government of “strangling democracy” by stopping the elections. “Student union elections are the nursery of youth leadership. Leaders emerge from here who shape society. We will fight this dictatorial decision from the streets to the assembly,” Jakhar declared.
It is notable that a few days ago, the NSUI staged a protest in Jaipur to gherao the Chief Minister’s residence over the demand for student union elections. Congress general secretary and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot also joined the agitation.
Jai Rao, a first-year MA student of Rajasthan University, filed his petition on July 24, arguing that electing student representatives is a fundamental right. He pointed out that elections have not been held for three consecutive sessions. The High Court, after hearing the matter on July 29, sought a reply from both the state government and the university administration. Meanwhile, student protests demanding elections have already taken place across several campuses in Rajasthan.