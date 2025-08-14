Tejashwi, Bihar Deputy CM lock horns over twin EPIC cards

PATNA: Verbal exchanges between Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha and RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav have heated the ongoing political row over double EPIC cards in the state.

On Wednesday, Sinha displayed his matriculation and higher education degrees to prove he was 57 and counter Yadav’s allegations about age discrepancies.

Yadav had earlier alleged that Sinha was registered as a voter in both Lakhisarai and Patna districts and claimed inconsistencies in the deputy CM’s age records. He also alleged that Sinha’s age was listed as 57 in one constituency and 60 in another, calling it an “age scam”.

Sinha contended that he had already deleted his name from the Patna voters’ list. Referring to Tejashwi Yadav as the “Yuvraj of Jungle Raj”, he asked him to present his degrees and explain “how Tejashwi Yadav became 26 and his brother Tej Pratap 25 in 2015?”

Tejashwi Yadav also alleged that Nirmala Devi (Sahu), a prominent BJP leader and mayor of Muzaffarpur, possessed two EPIC IDs and she, along with her brothers-in-law, had votes at two different booths. The Election Commission has issued notices to them in this connection.