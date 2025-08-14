Tell us about documents considered in 2003 Bihar electoral roll revision: SC to ECI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to inform about the documents considered during the 2003 intensive electoral roll revision in Bihar.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, which resumed the hearing on a plea challenging the ECI's June 24 decision to conduct the special intensive revision (SIR) in the state said, "We would like ECI to state what documents were taken in 2003 exercise".

The remarks came after advocate Nizam Pasha, appearing for one of the parties, said referred to the court reportedly saying "if the date of January 1, 2003 (the date of earlier SIR) goes then everything goes".

"I must submit that nothing was there to show why this date is there The impression sought to be conveyed is that it is the earlier date when the intensive exercise for revision of the electoral roll was held. It is stated that the EPIC (voter) card issued then is more reliable than issued during summary exercises conducted from time to time, is incorrect," Pasha said.

Pasha asked if the process of enrolling under intensive and summary revisions was the same then how could EPIC cards issued under summary exercises be discarded.

The lawyer, therefore, said the date of 2003 was invalid and not based on "intelligible differentia" (basis of distinguishing the two situations).