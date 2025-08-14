Tribal uprising erupts in Gujarat as controversial Par-Tapi-Narmada River Link Project resurfaces

AHMEDABAD: Three years after the Gujarat government declared the Par-Tapi-Narmada River Link Project "cancelled," the controversial initiative has stormed back into headlines, triggering fierce protests in the state’s tribal belt. A recent mention of its Detailed Project Report (DPR) in the Lok Sabha has reignited tensions, leading to a massive rally in Dharampur, Valsad, where thousands of tribal villagers, backed by Congress leaders, vowed to resist the project with a clear message: "No dam, no displacement."

The project, which threatens to submerge 118 villages and displace nearly five lakh people—mostly tribals—has long been a flashpoint between development promises and tribal rights. Despite Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s 2022 announcement cancelling the initiative, fresh revelations about the DPR being presented in Parliament have shattered the fragile calm, sparking outrage across South Gujarat.

On August 14, thousands gathered in Dharampur under the banner of the "Dam Removal Committee," with Congress leaders Amit Chavda and Vansda MLA Anant Patel marching alongside villagers. Anant Patel accused the BJP of "double-speak," citing parliamentary replies that confirmed the DPR’s existence despite state claims of cancellation.

"Rajya Sabha replies confirm the DPR for the Par-Tapi-Narmada project is ready—that’s why we submitted an application today through the Par-Tapi Sangharsh Samiti," said Patel. "Our demand is simple: scrap this project and present a white paper. BJP MP Dhaval Patel should read the facts before fooling tribals. Next, we’ll take this fight to Dang."

Gujarat Congress President Amit Chavda went further, alleging a deliberate attempt to seize tribal land while misleading the community with contradictory statements. "Efforts are underway to snatch the forest land of Gujarat’s tribal community, while ministers peddle lies to mislead them," Chavda said. "On one hand, the government denies any DPR exists; on the other, Parliament is told it’s prepared. They claim the project is cancelled, yet official replies say it’s only off the priority list—not scrapped."

The proposed project involves nine dams across the Par, Tapi, and Narmada rivers, with the stated aim of supplying water to Mumbai, Saurashtra, and Kutch. However, tribal leaders argue that this "development" comes at the cost of erasing entire communities. The Zari Dam on the Maharashtra-Gujarat border and the Kelvan Dam in Tapi district alone would displace thousands, submerging ancestral lands and forests.

In response, Gujarat Health Minister and government spokesperson Hrishikesh Patel reiterated the state’s stance: "Since 2022, the Gujarat government has made it clear the Par-Tapi-Narmada Link project stands cancelled and will not happen in Gujarat. The state suspended the project that year, and neither the Centre nor the state has taken any decision on it since."

But for the tribal communities of South Gujarat, the rally was a warning—their fight will not end until the project is formally and permanently scrapped. With emotions running high and police deployed in anticipation of unrest, the battle over land, water, and survival shows no signs of fading.