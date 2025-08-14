Union Minister Chouhan orders strict enforcement to curb sale of uncertified bio-stimulants

The Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has directed officials to ensure that only 600 registered and certified bio-stimulants are sold in the market, amid concerns over the alleged sale of fake and spurious products to farmers.

On 16 July, Chouhan had expressed strong concerns regarding the unregulated sale of ‘fake’ and ‘spurious’ bio-stimulants to farmers across the country.

Bio-stimulants are substances, microorganisms, or a combination of both that enhance plant growth, health, and productivity by stimulating natural processes within the plant, regardless of the presence of essential nutrients. This process can lead to higher yields and improved crop quality.

Chouhan urged state governments to take strict action against the sale of fake fertilisers, urea, and uncertified bio-stimulants.

“Around 30,000 bio-stimulant products were being sold earlier, many without proper certification,” said Chouhan. “So far, only 600 bio-stimulants have been certified and allowed to be sold,” he added.

The government has also issued notifications related to all certified bio-stimulants. Chouhan directed officials to ensure that only these certified products reach farmers, and stressed that forcing farmers to purchase other products along with fertilisers is wrong and strict action should be taken against it.