Upskilling necessary for adapting to new technologies: Dy Chairman tells Rajya Sabha interns

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, while addressing the interns under the Rajya Sabha Internship Programme at Parliament House on Thursday, emphasised the importance of upskilling in order to successfully adapt to the age of rapid technological advancement.

He cited various examples to illustrate both the opportunities and challenges presented by the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI). He urged the candidates to concentrate on acquiring the right knowledge and skills, rather than becoming overly reliant on technology.

He highlighted that embracing new technology is not only essential for enhancing individual productivity, but also plays a crucial role in strengthening governance at the grassroots level.

Citing the example of the PM-Jan Dhan Yojana, he pointed out that the digital infrastructure provided by Aadhaar, combined with the widespread use of mobile phones, has significantly improved banking coverage—something that would have taken decades using traditional methods.