Upskilling necessary for adapting to new technologies: Dy Chairman tells Rajya Sabha interns

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, while addressing the interns under the Rajya Sabha Internship Programme at Parliament House on Thursday, emphasised the importance of upskilling in order to successfully adapt to the age of rapid technological advancement.
He cited various examples to illustrate both the opportunities and challenges presented by the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI). He urged the candidates to concentrate on acquiring the right knowledge and skills, rather than becoming overly reliant on technology.
He highlighted that embracing new technology is not only essential for enhancing individual productivity, but also plays a crucial role in strengthening governance at the grassroots level.
Citing the example of the PM-Jan Dhan Yojana, he pointed out that the digital infrastructure provided by Aadhaar, combined with the widespread use of mobile phones, has significantly improved banking coverage—something that would have taken decades using traditional methods.
“According to a World Bank study, if we had continued to use the conventional method of opening bank accounts, i.e. physical verification of customers, it would have taken 47 years for us to open the number of bank accounts that we have now. But the JAM trinity and e-KYC process today has created a large network of beneficiaries,” he said.
“What we see today in India and the developments around the world are not an overnight phenomenon. It is an outcome of decades of innovation that has led us to this moment. Further, India’s stable economic growth over the years has set the right platform for youth to innovate, take risks and pursue their entrepreneurial ambitions. The world is paying a high premium for innovation,” he said.
He added that young India’s fresh ideas and innovations will support the country’s journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.