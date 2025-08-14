Uttarakhand polls: Nainital re-vote ordered amid abduction allegations; BJP dominates statewide

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand High Court has ordered a fresh election for the Nainital District Panchayat President's post, citing significant irregularities and alleged abduction of members, even as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the recently concluded local body elections across the state. The court also sharply rebuked police and administrative officials during a virtual hearing.

During Thursday's virtual hearing on the alleged abduction of ten District Panchayat members, the High Court, led by Chief Justice Narendar G, expressed "shock" at the police's handling. SSP Prahlad Narayan Meena and DM Vandana Singh were questioned. DM Vandana Singh assured the court of writing to the Election Commission for re-polling within an hour, but the Chief Justice sternly remarked, "It appears the SSP wants to protect the criminals. Affidavits are being bought today and you claim you don't know."

This followed the government's claim that five members had submitted affidavits wishing to voluntarily abstain.

On the question of tracing the missing members via Call Detail Records (CDRs), the SSP stated that an FIR has now been registered at Tallital police station, enabling action based on CDRs and other evidence.