Uttarakhand polls: Nainital re-vote ordered amid abduction allegations; BJP dominates statewide

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand High Court has ordered a fresh election for the Nainital District Panchayat President's post, citing significant irregularities and alleged abduction of members, even as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the recently concluded local body elections across the state. The court also sharply rebuked police and administrative officials during a virtual hearing.
During Thursday's virtual hearing on the alleged abduction of ten District Panchayat members, the High Court, led by Chief Justice Narendar G, expressed "shock" at the police's handling. SSP Prahlad Narayan Meena and DM Vandana Singh were questioned. DM Vandana Singh assured the court of writing to the Election Commission for re-polling within an hour, but the Chief Justice sternly remarked, "It appears the SSP wants to protect the criminals. Affidavits are being bought today and you claim you don't know."
This followed the government's claim that five members had submitted affidavits wishing to voluntarily abstain.
On the question of tracing the missing members via Call Detail Records (CDRs), the SSP stated that an FIR has now been registered at Tallital police station, enabling action based on CDRs and other evidence.
The bench further asserted that action should be taken against police personnel present during the incident. It was noted that victims had provided the names of alleged abductors in their complaints, but these complaints were reportedly not registered. They had also revealed the names of the alleged abductors.
The SSP Meena admitted failing to locate the missing members after a ten-day search, and that their families had refused to file complaints.
Petitioners' lawyers presented a video allegedly showing "goons picking up members while police stood by," a claim the SSP denied. The next hearing is on Monday.
Despite the Nainital controversy and a loss in Dehradun, the BJP dominated statewide. The party secured 85% of Gram Pradhan posts, 70% of Block Chiefs, and 92% of District Panchayat seats. Five BJP candidates were elected unopposed as District Panchayat Presidents: Jitendra Prasad from Pithoragarh, Ajay Maurya from Udham Singh Nagar, Swati Sajwan from Tehri, Anand Singh Adhikari from Champawat, and Ramesh Chauhan from Uttarkashi.
In Dehradun, the Congress scored a significant victory against the BJP. Sukhwinder Kaur was elected District Panchayat President with 17 votes, defeating BJP's Madhu Chauhan (13 votes). Abhishek Singh of Congress also won the Vice-President post with 18 votes, against his rival's 12.