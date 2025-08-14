Uttarkashi cloudburst: Experts probe 'ignored' satellite warnings as Dharali counts its losses

DEHRADUN: A devastating cloudburst in Dharali, Uttarkashi, which has left 68 people missing and feared buried under a torrent of mud and debris, is now under intense scrutiny by experts. Initial findings suggest the tragedy may have been a direct consequence of overlooked scientific warnings, mirroring investigative methods used after the significant land subsidence crisis in Joshimath earlier this year.

Specialists are meticulously examining the site, seeking to resolve the precise triggers behind the cataclysmic event. "Our preliminary assessment points towards a stark reality: the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS) had issued clear advisories that appear to have been disregarded," a source close to the investigation revealed.

The IIRS, leveraging advanced satellite studies, had reportedly predicted the sheer scale of havoc that 24 hours of incessant heavy rainfall could unleash upon areas like Harsil and Dharali. Their satellite data projected an astonishing inflow of 50 to 60 lakh litres of water per second, laden with colossal amounts of debris, following such intense precipitation.