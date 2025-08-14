Uttarkashi cloudburst: Experts probe 'ignored' satellite warnings as Dharali counts its losses

DEHRADUN: A devastating cloudburst in Dharali, Uttarkashi, which has left 68 people missing and feared buried under a torrent of mud and debris, is now under intense scrutiny by experts. Initial findings suggest the tragedy may have been a direct consequence of overlooked scientific warnings, mirroring investigative methods used after the significant land subsidence crisis in Joshimath earlier this year.
Specialists are meticulously examining the site, seeking to resolve the precise triggers behind the cataclysmic event. "Our preliminary assessment points towards a stark reality: the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS) had issued clear advisories that appear to have been disregarded," a source close to the investigation revealed.
The IIRS, leveraging advanced satellite studies, had reportedly predicted the sheer scale of havoc that 24 hours of incessant heavy rainfall could unleash upon areas like Harsil and Dharali. Their satellite data projected an astonishing inflow of 50 to 60 lakh litres of water per second, laden with colossal amounts of debris, following such intense precipitation.
This critical foresight stems from a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) and the IIRS, an arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The agreement's core objective was to facilitate early assessment, continuous monitoring, and proactive prevention of natural disasters across Uttarakhand's vulnerable hilly terrain using cutting-edge satellite technology.
Under this pact, IIRS has conducted extensive satellite analyses, including a detailed study of the Harsil Valley and the upper reaches of the Bhagirathi basin. Their system extensively tracks glaciers, glacial lakes, debris flows, avalanches, and landslides, assessing potential threats to surrounding regions and providing timely alerts to the USDMA and other relevant departments to mitigate loss of life and property.
Further insights from scientific circles indicate that IIRS scientists have generated detailed maps and hazard zones for the upper Mandakini, Bhagirathi, and Alaknanda basins. "Data from 2020 to 2023 clearly shows an alarming rate of glacier retreat, with Bhagirathi's glacier shrinking by 0.22% annually, Mandakini's by 0.7%, and Rishiganga's by 0.11%," an expert explained. Crucially, their measurements revealed a consistent increase in the size of glacial lakes, both before and after monsoon seasons.
The IIRS's annual report for 2023-24 explicitly outlines the USDMA MoU and its "Satellite Based Mountain Hazard Assessment & Monitoring" project. This report reportedly contained detailed graphical representations of all potential hazards, specifically highlighting the risk of floods, debris flows, and damage in the Harsil Valley due to heavy rainfall.