Will fight till my last breath to protect Bengali pride: CM Mamata dares BJP over language row

KOLKATA: Escalating attacks on BJP over Bengali ‘asmita’ (pride), Trinamool Congress Chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday dared the saffron party to snatch away freedom of Bengali-speaking people.

“Is it a crime to speak in Bengali?” Banerjee asked.

Addressing a meeting at Behala in south Kolkata in the evening, she said, “People are being tortured in Odisha. In Puri Jagannath Mandir, so many of our people have gone. We also eat dhokla. But why is Bengali bad? There can be no greater insult than this.”

“I am launching my official protest today here on the eve of Independence Day. If anyone has ears, listen, if eyes then see, and if you have the ability to understand, then understand. This is our oath, we will not allow anyone to take away our freedom. As long as I live, I will fight and live,” she announced.

Alleging that Bengali-speaking people are being tortured in Assam, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Delhi, she informed that 22 lakh people from Bengal work in other states.

“In Bengal, 1.5 crore migrant workers are from other states. If I can give them shelter, why will you torture my people? I do not know this country. Did we ask for this freedom?” Banerjee asked.

The Chief Minister stated that Bengal gave birth to the freedom struggle and was also behind the renaissance and holistic development of India.