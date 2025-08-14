Will fight till my last breath to protect Bengali pride: CM Mamata dares BJP over language row

KOLKATA: Escalating attacks on BJP over Bengali ‘asmita’ (pride), Trinamool Congress Chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday dared the saffron party to snatch away freedom of Bengali-speaking people.
“Is it a crime to speak in Bengali?” Banerjee asked.
Addressing a meeting at Behala in south Kolkata in the evening, she said, “People are being tortured in Odisha. In Puri Jagannath Mandir, so many of our people have gone. We also eat dhokla. But why is Bengali bad? There can be no greater insult than this.”
“I am launching my official protest today here on the eve of Independence Day. If anyone has ears, listen, if eyes then see, and if you have the ability to understand, then understand. This is our oath, we will not allow anyone to take away our freedom. As long as I live, I will fight and live,” she announced.
Alleging that Bengali-speaking people are being tortured in Assam, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Delhi, she informed that 22 lakh people from Bengal work in other states.
“In Bengal, 1.5 crore migrant workers are from other states. If I can give them shelter, why will you torture my people? I do not know this country. Did we ask for this freedom?” Banerjee asked.
The Chief Minister stated that Bengal gave birth to the freedom struggle and was also behind the renaissance and holistic development of India.
“If you attack this Bengal, you have to walk over our dead bodies to disrespect our language. We do not disrespect anyone but you cannot disrespect our language,” she reminded.
“Are you not ashamed? This Bengal was once the capital and our people sacrificed lives,” Banerjee added.
Without naming the BJP, she alleged that those who do divisive politics, do they not read what Swami Vivekananda and Nazrul Islam said?
“Should we not listen to those who spoke of communal harmony and listen to these fake leaders instead? They get irked by Bengali. If I respect your language, why will you disrespect mine? There are even different dialects within Bengal too,” Banerjee said.
Taking a dig at the Election Commission of India for not allowing Aadhaar cards as a valid document in SIR (special intensive revision) exercise, she said, “They [SC] have done the Aadhaar card inclusion. Bengal’s lawyers have fought well. We will present our case again. I will not allow anyone to snatch away our freedom. You cannot take away citizenship.”