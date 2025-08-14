Yogi wraps up 24-hour UP ‘Vision 2047’ debate; urges public ideas to drive ‘Viksit Bharat’ goal

LUCKNOW: Wrapping up the marathon 24-hour deliberations on ‘Vision 2047’ in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday expressed confidence that India would become a developed nation, adding that it would be possible only when every state met its responsibility.

He said Uttar Pradesh was moving ahead in that direction and would be at the forefront of that mission.

Describing the Vision-2047 document as a mirror of hopes and aspirations of the state’s 25 crore people, CM Yogi called it a roadmap to realise the vision of a “Viksit Uttar Pradesh of Viksit Bharat.”

Highlighting the state’s unique position, CM Yogi said, “Uttar Pradesh is not just the most populous state in India; it is the torchbearer of the nation’s spiritual and cultural heritage, the epicentre of the country’s spiritual and cultural energy.”

He cited PM Narendra Modi’s words, saying: “If India is the world’s bright spot, Uttar Pradesh will be the driving force of its growth.”

The debate, said the CM, was split into two phases - reviewing 1947–2017 achievements and charting the path from 2017 to 2047. “This moment is the right time to weigh gains and losses, and under the Prime Minister’s vision document, Uttar Pradesh is leading the way in turning that vision into action,” said CM Yogi.

However, the CM did not let go the opportunity to launch a broadside on the main opposition Samajwadi Party, accusing it of fostering a family-centric mindset.

On the PDA slogan of SP, Yogi said it stood for “Parivar Development Authority,” highlighting the limited vision of the opposition.

Criticising the opposition, the CM said their discussions showed less concern for development and more desire for power.

Quoting Charvaka, the Chief Minister lashed out at the opposition for their family-centric mindset. “You are confined only to your families. Your ‘Parivar Development Authority’ approach embodies Swami Vivekananda’s philosophy of the ‘Kupa Manduka.’ The world is moving ahead on the path of competition, but you are still confined to your families,” asserted Yogi.

Recalling UP’s past, the Chief Minister said the state had been on a path of decline since the 1960s. Despite vast resources, fertile land, rivers, and manpower, policy neglect after the 1980s made UP the most backward (BIMARU) state in the country.