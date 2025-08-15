10 pilgrims from Bihar killed, 35 injured in Bengal accident; Bihar CM announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia

BURDWAN/PATNA: Ten pilgrims from Bihar died and 35 others were injured as their bus rammed into a truck parked on the roadside in West Bengal's Burdwan town on Friday, officials said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the accident and announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

The pilgrims, who belonged to Motihari in Bihar's East Champaran district, were returning home after visiting Gangasagar in South 24 Parganas district when the accident happened on NH-19 near Phaguipur in Purba Bardhaman district, the officials said.

Among the deceased were eight men and two women, they added. The injured persons, including six children, were admitted to the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital, officials said.

"There were 45 people on the luxury bus. Efforts are being made to contact their families," an official said.