1.4 lakh users buy annual FASTag pass on launch day, says road transport ministry

NEW DELHI: On the first of its launch, nearly 1.4 lakh users purchased annual FASTag pass on Friday.

According to the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH), the Annual Pass has received an overwhelming response and

till 7 PM on the first day of implementation, around 1.4 lakh users purchased abd activated the annual pass and around 1.39 lakh transactions were recorded on toll plazas.

The ministry said that officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials have been appointed as Nodal officers at each toll plaza to ensure a smooth travel experience for the pass users.

"NHAI is addressing queries of the pass users through various channels. Also, to address the grievances of pass users, 1033 National Highway Helpline has been further strengthened with the addition of over 100 executives," said ministry.

In line with the vision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to encourage use of technology and enhance ‘Ease of Living’ for the citizens, NHAI has successfully implemented the ‘FASTag Annual Pass’ facility at about 1,150 Toll Plazas on National Highways and Expressways across the country, the officials added.

Around 20,000 – 25,000 concurrent users are using Rajmargyatra App at any point of time and annual pass users are receiving SMS messages for zero deduction of toll fee.

Providing a seamless and economical travel option to the National Highway users, the FASTag Annual Pass eliminates the need to frequently recharge FASTag through one-time fee payment of Rs 3,000 for one year validity or 200 toll plaza crossings. The FASTag Annual Pass is applicable for all non-commercial vehicles with a valid FASTag and gets activated within two hours of the one-time fee payment through Rajmargyatra App or NHAI website.

With a penetration rate of around 98 percent and over 8 crore users, FASTag has revolutionised the Electronic Toll Collection system in the country.