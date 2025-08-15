BJP Parliamentary Board to meet August 17 to finalise NDA’s Vice Presidential candidate

NEW DELHI: Giving a final push towards the selection of the consensus candidate for Vice President, members of the BJP Parliamentary Board will convene on the evening of August 17 to finalise the NDA's candidate for the post of Vice President of India.

At a meeting held at the residence of BJP National President JP Nadda on Friday, senior BJP leaders, including Union Cabinet Ministers for Home and Defence. gathered for hours to deliberate on the Vice Presidential candidature.

The NDA has entrusted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP Chief JP Nadda with the responsibility of deciding on the candidate for this second-highest constitutional position, and the alliance partners are expected to unequivocally support the chosen nominee.

Sources stated on Friday evening that Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and other ministers, along with JP Nadda, held extensive discussions regarding the Vice Presidential pick.

“It is believed that a few names have been considered and one of them would finally be consensused at the NDA meeting, which is scheduled to be held on Sunday evening,” remarked a senior BJP source.