CM Mann introduces reward policy for Punjab Police as part of anti-drug campaign

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann introduced a reward policy to felicitate Police officers performing well in the ongoing anti-drug campaign.

Addressing the gathering at the state-level function to mark 79th Independence Day here at Jawahar Lal Nehru stadium in Fardikot, CM Mann said that a first-time reward policy has been started in Punjab Police to felicitate cops performing well in the war against drugs. Under this policy, Rs 1.20 lakh will be given to the officers who recover more than one kilogram of heroin.

Mann said that the recruitment and promotions in the Punjab Police have been streamlined to enhance the manpower in force. "The government had created 1,600 new police posts to address promotion issues and strengthen the force," he said.

Mann said that, for the first time, an anti-drug syllabus has been introduced in the schools of the state to make students aware of the scourge of drugs, adding that mega PTMs have been organised in the schools in which 20 lakh parents and students have participated.

He said that previous governments patronised drug mafias, causing widespread addiction, adding that his government has launched a crackdown against drugs in the form of Yudh Nasheyan Virudh ‘War Against Drugs’.

Mann said that the drug supply network has almost been dismantled, drug dealers are being dealt with strictly, and bulldozers have razed their properties, adding that leaders involved in the drug trade have been sent to jail, defence committees have been formed in towns and villages and youth.

He said that it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that this crusade has been transformed into a mass movement, and villages are passing resolutions declaring themselves drug-free. He said that an anti-drone system has been deployed along the 553-km Punjab-Pakistan border, adding that Punjab has become the first state to take this initiative.

He said that Punjab was leading the country in casualties due to road accidents, after which the Sadak Surakhya Force was formed in the state. He said that the Road Safety Force (SSF) has significantly reduced road accidents by 48 per cent as per a study of the Government of India, adding that they have provided 144 modern vehicles.

To recognise the sacrifices by the brave soldiers and cops who sacrificed their lives to protect the unity and integrity of the nation, the state government provides financial assistance of one crore rupees to their families.

He said that the state government has fulfilled many guarantees during the last three and a half years.