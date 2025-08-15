CM Mann introduces reward policy for Punjab Police as part of anti-drug campaign

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann introduced a reward policy to felicitate Police officers performing well in the ongoing anti-drug campaign.
Addressing the gathering at the state-level function to mark 79th Independence Day here at Jawahar Lal Nehru stadium in Fardikot, CM Mann said that a first-time reward policy has been started in Punjab Police to felicitate cops performing well in the war against drugs. Under this policy, Rs 1.20 lakh will be given to the officers who recover more than one kilogram of heroin.
Mann said that the recruitment and promotions in the Punjab Police have been streamlined to enhance the manpower in force. "The government had created 1,600 new police posts to address promotion issues and strengthen the force," he said.
Mann said that, for the first time, an anti-drug syllabus has been introduced in the schools of the state to make students aware of the scourge of drugs, adding that mega PTMs have been organised in the schools in which 20 lakh parents and students have participated.
He said that previous governments patronised drug mafias, causing widespread addiction, adding that his government has launched a crackdown against drugs in the form of Yudh Nasheyan Virudh ‘War Against Drugs’.
Mann said that the drug supply network has almost been dismantled, drug dealers are being dealt with strictly, and bulldozers have razed their properties, adding that leaders involved in the drug trade have been sent to jail, defence committees have been formed in towns and villages and youth.
He said that it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that this crusade has been transformed into a mass movement, and villages are passing resolutions declaring themselves drug-free. He said that an anti-drone system has been deployed along the 553-km Punjab-Pakistan border, adding that Punjab has become the first state to take this initiative.
He said that Punjab was leading the country in casualties due to road accidents, after which the Sadak Surakhya Force was formed in the state. He said that the Road Safety Force (SSF) has significantly reduced road accidents by 48 per cent as per a study of the Government of India, adding that they have provided 144 modern vehicles.
To recognise the sacrifices by the brave soldiers and cops who sacrificed their lives to protect the unity and integrity of the nation, the state government provides financial assistance of one crore rupees to their families.
He said that the state government has fulfilled many guarantees during the last three and a half years.
Listing the path-breaking initiatives taken by the state government, the Chief Minister said that the state government has launched a historic scheme ‘Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna’, under which each family will receive free medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh—whether at a government or private hospital.
He said that this scheme will include farmers, traders, government employees, and pensioners with no income limit, adding that it will benefit 3 crore people of Punjab. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that there are 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics currently running, where 70,000 people get treated daily, adding that 200 more clinics will be opened soon.
He said that to provide quality education, government schools are being upgraded to Schools of Eminence, and it is a proud moment that Punjab has ranked first in the National Achievement Survey conducted by the Union Government, surpassing even Kerala. He said that 848 government school students have qualified for the NEET exam, 265 students cleared JEE Mains, and 45 cleared the JEE Advanced exam.
Mann said that this year, girls topped in 8th, 10th, and 12th results, and the state government is providing transport facilities to ferry students, especially girls in government schools.
Mann said that Principals and teachers are being sent to prestigious institutes in Singapore, Finland, and Ahmedabad for training. He said that 115 government schools have been named after freedom fighters, martyrs, and prominent figures. He said that keeping in mind the demand for skill-based education, the number of ITI seats in the state has been increased from 35,000 to 52,000.
He said that over 55,000 government jobs have been given to the youth in a completely transparent manner and purely on merit. He said that a new Sports Policy (2023) has been implemented to revive Punjab’s sporting glory, adding that 13,000 modern stadiums will be built, out of which 3,083 are under construction.
Mann said that three seasons of “Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan” have already been held, and youth are being encouraged to scale new heights in field sports, thereby channelising their energy in a positive direction to wean them away from drugs.
He said that in an environment friendly initiative, the process has been initiated by launching a special project to clean over 17,000 ponds in the state. He said that the Punjab Rural Transformation Fellowship has been launched to accelerate the ongoing pace of development in the rural areas.