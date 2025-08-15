CM Sukhu launches Anti-Chitta Volunteer Scheme, forms Nasha Mukti Board, and announces Rs 3,000 crore disaster relief plan

CHANDIGARH: On the 79th Independence Day, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a series of major initiatives, including the launch of the Anti-Chitta Volunteer Scheme, the formation of the Nasha Mukti Roktham and Punarvas Board, and a ₹3,000 crore disaster mitigation and livelihood project.

Addressing the state-level function at Sarkaghat in Mandi district after unfurling the national flag, the Chief Minister expressed deep concern over the growing problem of chitta (heroin) addiction among youth. “Our government is committed to protecting the younger generation from the scourge of drugs,” he said. He noted that under the PIT NDPS Act, property worth over ₹42 crore had been seized from drug mafias, and chitta testing has been made mandatory in police recruitment.

Anti-Chitta Volunteer Scheme

Sukhu announced the launch of the Anti-Chitta Volunteer Scheme, under which trained volunteers will act as a link between the public and police. These youth volunteers will aid in spreading awareness, gathering intelligence, and providing timely, confidential information to the authorities. “Incentives will be provided for these volunteers,” he said, adding that the scheme aims to create a grassroots-level response to drug trafficking.

Nasha Mukti Board for Prevention and Rehabilitation

The Chief Minister also announced the formation of the Nasha Mukti Roktham and Punarvas Board. This board will include representatives from departments such as Home, Health, Education, Social Justice, Youth Services, Panchayati Raj, and Prisons, along with NGOs and social scientists. The board’s goal is twofold: to prevent substance abuse and to rehabilitate and reintegrate addicted youth into society.

An action plan for de-addiction and rehabilitation will be jointly prepared by NITI Aayog, AIIMS, PGI, and the State Health Department.

To strengthen the fight at the local level, anti-drug committees will be established in villages and panchayats. These will include the panchayat secretary, ASHA worker, Anganwadi worker, and a designated police constable. The committees will receive and share information, and police officers will be held accountable for regular meetings and monthly reporting.