Conversion racket busted in Kashi: Man posed as Hindu, married 12 women across three states

LUCKNOW: A shocking case of identity fraud and religious conversion came to light in Varanasi on Wednesday, as Sarnath police arrested Sharaf Rizvi from Farrukhabad for posing as a Hindu man named Samrat Singh and allegedly marrying multiple Hindu women under false pretences.

Rizvi was caught after a woman from Sarnath filed a complaint, accusing him of duping her into a relationship by promising marriage, extorting ₹5 lakh, and pressuring her to convert to Islam. The accused has since been remanded to judicial custody.

According to Sarnath police, Rizvi admitted during interrogation that he had trapped at least 12 women across three states, including Uttar Pradesh, by creating fake identities on matrimonial websites. He targeted women, extracted money and gifts, and revealed his real identity only after securing physical relationships, often pressuring them to convert to Islam.

Police sources said Rizvi used a calculated three-point strategy: he identified women on matrimonial platforms, presented himself as a wealthy Hindu businessman, and exploited them emotionally and financially. Once trust was gained, he would introduce the idea of conversion post-engagement or after physical intimacy.

Rizvi reportedly maintained three Facebook accounts under different Hindu names, Samrat Singh, Ajay Kumar, and Vijay Kumar. He told police that his real account as Sharaf Rizvi barely gained attention online, while his Hindu aliases received instant responses, prompting him to double down on the impersonation.

Through sites like Shaadi.com, Rizvi contacted over 100 women after purchasing a subscription, engaging with them and their families. He fabricated elaborate lies, claiming to be an exporter with properties in multiple cities. When asked to introduce his family via video call, he had friends pose as relatives.

To further convince families, Rizvi rented luxury cars, wore expensive clothing, and portrayed a high-profile lifestyle. Once trust was secured, he would visit the women, establish physical relationships, and request money for wedding expenses. In several cases, he allegedly cut off contact after taking money.