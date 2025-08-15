Dalit youth, father-in-law brutally beaten in Gujarat for ‘upper-caste’ moustache; 5 accused on the run

AHMEDABAD: A shocking case of caste-based violence has emerged from Gujarat’s Junagadh district, where a Dalit youth and his father-in-law were brutally assaulted for keeping a beard and moustache that their attackers claimed were reserved for "upper castes." The incident, which occurred on August 11 in Khambhaliya (Ozat) village, has sparked outrage, with police registering a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The victims, identified as Sagar Makwana, a labourer from Mangnath Pipli village, and his father-in-law Jivanbhai Wala, were allegedly attacked by a group of men who hurled casteist slurs and mocked Sagar’s appearance.

According to the complaint, Sagar had gone to Khambhaliya to get his bike repaired but found the garage closed. As he was returning home, he was stopped near a railway bridge by Shailesh Jebaliya from Navi Chavand village, who allegedly knocked him off his bike and began abusing him for his beard and moustache.

Fearing further assault, Sagar called his father-in-law for help. However, when Jivanbhai arrived, a silver car without a number plate pulled up, carrying Lalo Bhupat and three unidentified men. The group allegedly intensified the casteist abuse before launching a violent attack—beating Sagar with a car wheel while punching and slapping Jivanbhai. The assailants fled only after villagers began gathering, but not before issuing threats.