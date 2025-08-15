Four persons suffocated to death while opening septic tank in Jharkhand

RANCHI: Four people died of suffocation after they entered into a newly constructed septic tank to open the shuttering at Nawada village, adjacent to the district headquarters in Garhwa on Friday.

The victims were identified as Ajay Chaudhary (50), Chandrashekhar Chaudhary (42), Raju Shekhar Chaudhary (55), and Maltu Ram. Ajay, Chandrashekhar, and Raju were brothers, all residents of Nawada village.

According to Garhwa Sub-divisional Police Officer Neeraj Kumar, "This incident took place while opening the shuttering of the tank as all four got stuck after getting down into it one by one. The three brothers were getting their house constructed, during which, a labourer entered into the septic tank to open the shuttering but did not come out. Then the three brothers went inside the tank one by one to find out what happened to the other one, but none of them came out. Later, they were taken out with the help of villagers, but all were found dead."

Eyewitnesses said that after opening the tank's shuttering, Maltu Ram entered first but did not return. Raju Shekhar Chaudhary then went in to check on him but also failed to come out. Ajay Chaudhary and Chandrashekhar Chaudhary followed one after another, but all four became trapped inside and died. Nearby villagers raised an alarm when the men did not emerge, and after considerable effort, the bodies were retrieved and taken to Garhwa Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

"A team has been formed to investigate into the matter to find out the reason of their death. Bodies were sent for post-mortem examination," said Deputy Superintendent at Garhwa Sadar Hospital, Mahroom Yamini.