Independence Day: From Red Fort, reflection of nation’s hopes

NEW DELHI: As India marks its 79th year of Independence, the tradition of the Prime Minister addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort remains more than a powerful and symbolic ritual reflecting the country’s hopes, direction, and its evolving place in history.

Since the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, each speech has served as a mirror to the nation’s political climate and collective mood.

Nehru’s“Tryst with Destiny,” delivered just after midnight on August 15, 1947, remains a memorable Independence Day speech in India’s history. It marked the nation’s foundational moment, laying out the urgent priorities of tackling poverty, inequality, and the widespread challenges of ignorance and disease.

Indira Gandhi’s Independence Day speeches have often been politically charged and sometimes controversial. Her 1972 address focused on the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 and celebrated India’s victory, boosting national pride. However, her speeches during the Emergency period, particularly in 1975, emphasized national unity and security in ways that were seen as justifications for the imposition of the Emergency, a period marked by curtailment of democratic freedoms.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s addresses have marked a departure from traditional bureaucratic language, bringing a more accessible and interactive style. His first Independence Day speech focused on social reform initiatives such as ‘Clean India’ and the ‘Jan Dhan Yojana,’ highlighting efforts to improve governance and citizen welfare.

In 2020, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Modi spoke about the country’s health infrastructure, vaccine development, and resilience, reinforcing a message of hope and progress. Modi also set a record by delivering the longest Independence Day speech from the Red Fort in 2024, speaking for 98 minutes.