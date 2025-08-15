Indigenous capabilities, Made-in-India weapons enable India to act decisively: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that, during the operation (Operation Sindoor), the Armed Forces dismantled terror networks and Pakistan-based infrastructure using Made-in-India weapons, signalling a new era where India no longer accepts nuclear blackmail or threats on foreign terms.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Delhi on the 79th Independence Day, the PM described strategic autonomy and indigenous capabilities as key to decisively tackling threats, making self-reliance the bedrock of national strength, dignity, and the journey to a developed India by 2047.

“Indigenous capabilities, including Made-in-India weapons, enable India to act decisively and independently, proving that national security cannot rely on foreign dependence,” he said.

Underlining Aatmanirbhar Bharat as one of the key foundational planks for Viksit Bharat, PM Modi said, “Dependence on others raises questions about a nation’s independence. It is unfortunate when dependence becomes a dangerous habit. That’s why we must remain aware and committed to becoming self-reliant. Self-reliance is not just about exports, imports, the rupee, or the dollar. It is about our capabilities, our strength to stand on our own.”

The Prime Minister, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement, exhorted Indian innovators and youth to develop jet engines within India, underlining the importance of entirely home-grown and self-reliant future defence technology.

“Just like how we made vaccines during COVID, and UPI for digital payments, we should build our own jet engines too. Our scientists and youth must take it up as a direct challenge,” he said.