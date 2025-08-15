Indigenous capabilities, Made-in-India weapons enable India to act decisively: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that, during the operation (Operation Sindoor), the Armed Forces dismantled terror networks and Pakistan-based infrastructure using Made-in-India weapons, signalling a new era where India no longer accepts nuclear blackmail or threats on foreign terms.
Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Delhi on the 79th Independence Day, the PM described strategic autonomy and indigenous capabilities as key to decisively tackling threats, making self-reliance the bedrock of national strength, dignity, and the journey to a developed India by 2047.
“Indigenous capabilities, including Made-in-India weapons, enable India to act decisively and independently, proving that national security cannot rely on foreign dependence,” he said.
Underlining Aatmanirbhar Bharat as one of the key foundational planks for Viksit Bharat, PM Modi said, “Dependence on others raises questions about a nation’s independence. It is unfortunate when dependence becomes a dangerous habit. That’s why we must remain aware and committed to becoming self-reliant. Self-reliance is not just about exports, imports, the rupee, or the dollar. It is about our capabilities, our strength to stand on our own.”
The Prime Minister, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement, exhorted Indian innovators and youth to develop jet engines within India, underlining the importance of entirely home-grown and self-reliant future defence technology.
“Just like how we made vaccines during COVID, and UPI for digital payments, we should build our own jet engines too. Our scientists and youth must take it up as a direct challenge,” he said.
Celebrating the remarkable achievements of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, PM Modi announced plans for India’s very own space station, signalling a new era of indigenous space capabilities. He highlighted that over 300 start-ups are actively innovating in satellites, exploration, and cutting-edge space technologies, ensuring that India is not just participating but leading globally in space science and exploration.
Prime Minister Modi mentioned the issue of the Indus Waters Treaty, saying “India has now decided, blood and water will not flow together. The people have realised that the Indus Waters Treaty was unjust. Water from the Indus River system irrigated enemy lands while our farmers suffered.”
This statement reaffirmed that India will no longer compromise on its national interests, and the operation underscored the country’s ability to act swiftly and decisively, relying entirely on indigenous technology and defence platforms, the MoD said.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has termed the Prime Minister’s address as “excellent and inspiring”. Through a post on X, the Defence Minister said PM Modi presented a roadmap of India’s progress and national security in his speech, while covering the milestones the country has achieved and the potential that lies ahead.