Jharkhand education minister Ramdas Soren passes away during treatment in Delhi

RANCHI: Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren, 62, who had suffered a head injury after he fell in the bathroom at his residence early in the morning on August 2, finally succumbed to his injuries during treatment at Apollo Hospital in Delhi. Immediately after the incident, Soren was admitted to Tata Motors Hospital in Jamshedpur for treatment, but was referred to Apollo Hospital in Delhi for better treatment.

Then he was airlifted from Jamshedpur Airport to Apollo Hospital in Delhi under special arrangements. Ramdas Soren had suffered a head injury after he fell in the bathroom.

The information was confirmed by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) state spokesperson and former MLA Kunal Sarangi. Family members, along with Sarangi, were present at the hospital at the time of his death.

“I am sharing this information with all of you with great sorrow that the state's School Education and Registration Minister and Ghatsila MLA @RamdassorenMLA is no more among us. It is a personal and irreparable loss for his millions of fans, well-wishers, hard-working workers, colleagues of the School Education and Registration Department and all of us,” posted Sarangi on X.

Entire @JmmJharkhand family expresses its heartfelt gratitude to all the doctors of Indraprastha Apollo Hospital and all the health workers of their teams that they worked very hard day and night from last August 2 till today to cure him, but we are all helpless before the will of God, he stated, further adding, “May God grant a place to the departed soul in his feet….. Om Shanti.”