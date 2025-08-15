Nagaland Governor La Ganesan passes away at 80

CHENNAI: Governor of Nagaland La Ganesan passed away here at a private hospital on Friday evening. He was 80.

Ganesan has been in the hospital since August 8 after he reportedly sustained a head injury at his residence in T Nagar. He was rushed to the hospital in an unconscious state, following which he underwent a surgery as well. His mortal remains will be placed at his T Nagar residence for the political leaders and others to pay their last respects.

Born on February 16, 1945, in Thanjavur, Ganesan was attracted at an early age by the ideologies of the Rashtriya Swayam Sangh (RSS) since his father and brothers were associated with the RSS.

In 1970, Ganesan became a full-time Pracharak of the RSS, and for about 20 years, Ganesan served the Sangh in various capacities in Nagercoil, Madurai and other places.

He joined the BJP in 1991 and became an organising secretary of the State unit. Through this position, he played a key role in shaping the affairs of the Tamil Nadu BJP. After 10 years, Ganesan was elevated as the national secretary of the BJP. Besides, he also served as one of the national vice presidents for two years.

Between 2006 and 2009, Ganesan served as the president of the Tamil Nadu BJP. For nearly two decades, Ganesan has been heading Portramarai, a literary and cultural organisation which organises speeches by well-known personalities on literary topics.

In 2016, Ganesan was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh. He was appointed as the Governor of Manipur on August 27, 2021 and served in the post till February 19, 2023. He was also given an additional charge as the Governor of West Bengal between July 2022 and November 2022. From February 2023, Ganesan has been serving as the 21st Governor Governor of Nagaland.

Although deeply rooted in the ideologies of the BJP and RSS, Ganesan was known for maintaining cordial and friendly relationships with leaders across the political spectrum, including both the Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu. Due to his literary leanings, he maintained a close relationship with late Chief Minister and DMK president M Karunanidhi in particular