NHAI’s new annual FASTag highway toll pass: All you need to know

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has rolled out a FASTag-based annual toll pass priced at Rs 3,000 for private cars, jeeps and vans. The pass, launched on Friday, allows up to 200 toll booth crossings on National Highways (NH) and National Expressways (NE) in a year, after which it can be renewed. Those who already have a FASTag on their vehicle will not need to purchase a new one, but the FASTag KYC must be completed.

The scheme is not available for vehicles registered only with a chassis number — owners will need to update their Vehicle Registration Number (VRN) and ensure their mobile number is current.

Where it can be used

The pass will be valid only at NH and NE fee plazas. On highways or expressways managed by state governments, local bodies, or private concessionaires, it will function like a regular FASTag and normal charges will apply.

How trips are counted

On closed tolling highways such as the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway, one trip covers both entry and exit points, while on open tolling routes like the Delhi–Chandigarh highway, each toll plaza crossing counts as a separate trip. The pass remains valid for one year or 200 trips — whichever comes first — after which the FASTag will revert to normal use.

How to get and activate the pass

A dedicated activation link is available on the Rajmarg Yatra app, as well as the official websites of NHAI and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). To activate, motorists must verify their vehicle and FASTag, pay Rs 3,000, and wait for up to two hours for activation. The pass is non-transferable, and attempts to use it for another vehicle may result in blacklisting.

Why it matters

The initiative aims to make frequent travel across the national highway network more convenient by removing the need for repeated recharges. According to the ministry, motorists could save between Rs 5,000 and Rs 7,000 annually in toll fees. The system relies on RFID-based electronic toll collection, which automatically deducts charges from a prepaid account linked to the vehicle. As of December 1, 2024, more than 10.1 crore FASTags had been issued in India.

Not mandatory

Purchasing the annual pass is optional. Motorists can continue using their FASTag in the usual pay-per-trip mode if they prefer.