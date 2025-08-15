Nine IAF, four Army personnel get Vir Chakra for role in Operation Sindoor

NEW DELHI: In a rare instance of Gallantry Awards being conferred in peacetime, 15 Vir Chakras, war-time gallantry awards, were conferred by President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday on armed forces personnel for their roles in Operation Sindoor launched to avenge the killing of 26 civilians in Pahalgam.

A total of 127 Gallantry Awards and 40 Distinguished Service awards were given to the Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel on the eve of 79th Independence Day. The list of personnel awarded for Operation Sindoor included 13 from the armed forces -- nine from the IAF and four from the Army –who were conferred the Vir Chakra, the third-highest wartime gallantry award.

Two recipients were from the Ministry of Home Affairs: Sub Inspector Mohd Imteyaj and Constable Deepak Chingakham.

There was also a rare list of the seven top-level armed forces officers awarded the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal for their role in Operation Sindoor. This award is given for exceptional operational planning, coordination and execution. President conferred 4 Kirti Chakras which are peacetime equivalents of the Mahavir Chakras of the war time. The other Gallantry Awards includes 15 Vir Chakras; 16 Shaurya Chakras; 2 Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry). When the award is conferred more than once it is termed as Bar to the award.

The list also includes 58 Sena Medals (Gallantry), 6 Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry) and 26 Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry). The 40 Distinguished Service awards include 7 SarvottamYudh Seva Medals, 9 Uttam Yudh Seva Medals and 24 Yudh Seva Medals. The President has also approved 290 Mention-in-Despatches, including 115 personnel of the Army, 5 of the Navy, 167 of the Air Force and 3 of the Border Roads Development Board (BRDB). The President’s awards also include three Tatrakshak Medals (TM), Indian Coast Guard personnel in recognition of their acts of conspicuous gallantry. Two more TMs were given for exceptional devotion to duty and meritorious service.