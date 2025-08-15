Northeast states celebrates Independence Day, Assam CM Himanta calls for defending Assamese identity

GUWAHATI: The Northeast celebrated the 79th Independence Day on Thursday despite calls from militant groups ULFA-Independent and the Yung Aung faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland urging people to boycott the occasion.
The celebrations passed off peacefully, except for a minor incident in Meghalaya’s capital Shillong, where motorcycle-borne miscreants hurled a petrol bomb at the Pasteur Beat House in the early hours. The attack caused no significant damage.
In his Independence Day address, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma warned that power would slip into the hands of unknown people if the Assamese remained silent. “We, the Assamese, cannot stay silent or else, we will lose our race, land and foundation in 10 years; 80% of our ministers will be unknown people within 15 years, and the tricolour on the I-Day will be hoisted by an unknown chief minister after two decades,” Sarma said.
He assured that ongoing eviction drives would continue until every inch of government land was reclaimed. “The Assamese will not rest till land is cleared of encroachment,” he added. Sarma also criticised previous governments, stating, “The bureaucracy under previous governments has to answer as to how such a mind-boggling scale of encroachment by infiltrators was allowed.”
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu highlighted the state’s decade-long mission to accelerate green energy projects, revive stalled initiatives, and promote public-private partnerships. “…let us talk about a force that is silently transforming our future – green energy. With unmatched natural potential, Arunachal is becoming India’s green energy powerhouse. Our hydropower and critical mineral resources like graphite, limestone, dolomite will power solar panels, batteries, and electric mobility for decades to come,” he said.
Khandu said the 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower Project would be ready by May 2026 and the 2,880 MW Dibang Multipurpose Project was on track for completion by February 2032. He added that work on new hydropower projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore would begin over the next three years. “These projects are not just about energy but also about empowerment. They will bring in over Rs 4,000 crore annually as free power to the state and Rs 750 crore to support local area development."
Resolving Naga political issue remains a top priority
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said resolving the “Naga political issue” remained the top priority of his government. He urged citizens to uphold unity, peace, and cultural pride while working towards a self-reliant and inclusive Nagaland. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the state aspired to become a US $100 billion economy by 2047. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha appealed to the youth to unleash their passion for a developed India, dream big, and shape a glorious future.
The region’s leaders highlighted development, cultural pride, and governance as central themes, even as the spectre of militancy underscored the continued challenges to peace in the Northeast.