Op Sindoor punished enemies beyond imagination; India won’t tolerate Pakistan’s nuclear blackmail: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that India’s armed forces had punished the masters of terror beyond their imagination”, adding that Pakistan had “lost its sleep” following Operation Sindoor.

The prime minister once again made it clear that India will not tolerate Pakistan's nuclear blackmail.

Speaking after unfurling the flag at the Red Fort on India’s 79th Independence Day, PM Modi said the entire nation was outraged by the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, and that Operation Sindoor was “the expression of that outrage.”

He said that India will not differentiate between terrorists and those supporting them and that Indian armed forces will decide on punishment in case of any future misadventure from the neighbouring nation.

"What the Indian armed forces have done during Operation Sindoor was not seen in many many years. We have set a new normal in dealing with cross-border terrorism, Modi said.

He added that the military chose the timing to deliver a fitting response to all acts of terror. "I am very proud that from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I am getting the opportunity to salute the heroes of Operation Sindoor. Our brave jawans punished the enemy beyond its imagination," Modi said.

Hailing the armed forces on 'Operation Sindoor', Modi said it dealt a severe blow to Pakistan as new details of damages suffered by the country are emerging every day.

"On 22nd April, terrorists from across the border came to Pahalgam and killed people after asking their religion...Entire India was outraged, and the entire world was shocked by such a massacre. Operation Sindoor is the expression of that outrage. After the 22nd, we gave a free hand to our armed forces. They decide the strategy, target and time," he added.

"Our Forces did what had never been done for several decades. We entered hundreds of kilometres into the enemy soil and razed their terrorist HQ to the ground...Destruction in Pakistan is so massive that new revelations are being made every day and new information is coming out daily," the prime minister said.

Speaking on the issue of suspending the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, Modi said that “blood and water will not flow together”, adding that India and its farmers held the “sole right” to the river’s waters.

"India has now decided, blood and water will not flow together. The people have come to realize that the Indus Waters Treaty is unjust. Water from the Indus River system has been irrigating the lands of the enemy, while our own farmers have suffered. What kind of agreement is this that has caused such immense loss to our farmers for the past seven decades?," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India could not have carried out Operation Sindoor so successfully without being self-reliant. He added that dependence on other countries was a recipe for disaster and that India must be self-reliant to safeguard its interests.

"Our enemies had no idea about the capability of ‘Made in India’, which weapons are simple and which are powerful enough to destroy them in a moment. Just think, if we were not self-reliant, would we have been able to carry out Operation Sindoor with such speed?," he said.