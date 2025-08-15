Partition remembered: Leaders pay tribute to victims of 1947 tragedy

NEW DELHI: As India marks Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on August 14, the country confronts one of the darkest chapters of its independence—the violent and chaotic Partition of 1947 that created two nations, India and Pakistan, at a staggering human cost.

The Partition led to the largest mass migration of the 20th century. An estimated 15 million people were displaced, forced to flee across hastily drawn borders amid sectarian violence and fear. Entire families left behind homes, histories, and generations of shared life.

Along the way, unspeakable horrors unfolded, mobs lynched innocents, women were raped or committed suicide to escape abduction, and “ghost trains” carrying corpses arrived at railway stations in chilling silence. The death toll is estimated to be over a million.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to reflect on the tragedy. “India observes #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, remembering the upheaval and pain endured by countless people… It is also a day to honour their grit… and strength to start afresh,” he said.

Modi called the day a reminder of India’s enduring responsibility to strengthen the bonds of harmony.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute, accusing the Congress party of dividing the country and hurting the pride of Maa Bharati. “The Partition led to violence, exploitation, and atrocities… The country will never forget this history and pain,” he said, offering condolences to those who suffered.

Since 2021, the Modi government has officially observed August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, aiming to institutionalise memory and acknowledge the trauma endured by millions.

The BJP, in a post, described the freedom of 1947 as “drenched in blood,” blaming the “lust for power” for the tragic aftermath. It cited the displacement of 12–20 million people and the deaths of up to 2 million.

Today, as survivors age and memories fade, India seeks to not just remember, but also learn. Partition was not just a geopolitical event, but a human catastrophe.