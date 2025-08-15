Patriotism push: Sam Manekshaw, Brig Usman now in NCERT textbooks

NEW DELHI: The National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released revised Urdu and English textbooks, celebrating the sacrifices of India’s defence personnel and the courage of India’s queens.
The objective is to inspire students and motivate them to contribute to nation-building. The updated textbooks are aligned with the National Education Policy 2020.
The Ministry of Defence, in a statement on the Urdu Class VII book and the Class VIII English and Urdu textbooks, said, “The newly added chapters provide students with inspiring stories of courage and duty. Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, India’s first Field Marshal, is remembered for his exceptional leadership and strategic skills. Brigadier Mohammad Usman and Major Somnath Sharma, recipients of the Mahavir Chakra and Param Vir Chakra (posthumously), gave their lives in service of the nation and remain symbols of supreme sacrifice.”
To promote the National War Memorial (NWM) as a key national landmark, the Ministry of Defence has partnered with the Ministry of Education and NCERT to include NWM and related references in school curricula.
“Students will not only learn about India’s military history but also absorb important lessons on resilience, empathy, emotional intelligence, and the significance of nation-building,” the Ministry added.
With colourful illustrations and detailed explanations, these books make reading engaging. The Grade 8 English textbook reads almost like a thriller, vividly depicting the Badgam war and the heroism of Major Somnath Sharma, India’s first Param Vir Chakra awardee.
Leading 90 soldiers on November 3, 1947, he faced a brutal attack by 500 invaders from Pakistan in the Kashmir Valley and saved Srinagar, sacrificing his life. His famous words, “I shall not withdraw an inch but will fight to the last man and the last round”, are highlighted.
Another hero featured is Captain Vikram Batra, the D Company commander and ‘Shershah of Kargil’, who captured Point 5140 on June 20, 1999, before succumbing to his injuries.
The Grade 7 English book has a full unit titled ‘Bravehearts’, presented as a Bengaluru student visiting the memorial in Delhi and describing the experience in a letter. Heroes like Lance Naik Albert Ekka and Major Padmapani Acharya of the Kargil War are featured.
The textbooks also showcase the bravery of Rani Abbakka Devi, who drove the Portuguese out of Ullal in Karnataka, and Padma Bhushan awardee Rani Gaidinlu, a Naga leader who led uprisings against the British in Manipur, Nagaland, and Assam.