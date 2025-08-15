PM Modi hails 'nari shakti' in Independence Day speech

NEW DELHI: Hailing the role of women in shaping India’s economic and social progress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that every sector now proudly acknowledges the strength of India’s nari shakti (women power).

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on India’s 79th Independence Day, Modi said, “Today, everyone has started acknowledging the power of women in India.”

“Our women are not just beneficiaries of the growing economy, they have significantly contributed to its acceleration. Our mothers and daughters have made immense contributions. From start-ups to the space sector, our daughters are excelling,” he said.

Modi further noted that women are making remarkable strides in sports, shining in the armed forces, and proudly contributing to the nation’s development, standing shoulder to shoulder with men.

“The nation was filled with pride when the first batch of NDA women candidates passed out. It was a moment of great honour, and the entire country, along with the media, followed it closely,” he added.

Highlighting the central government’s Lakhpati Didi initiative, the Prime Minister said, “We had pledged to make three crore women Lakhpati Didis, and I am satisfied with the rapid progress we are making. We will achieve the target ahead of schedule. I am happy to share with the nation that, in no time, two crore women have become Lakhpati Didis. Witness the strength of our Nari Shakti.”