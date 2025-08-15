PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on 79th Independence Day

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited Rajghat in the national capital and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi as the country marked its 79th Independence Day.

This year's Independence Day theme is 'Naya Bharat,' reflecting the government's vision of achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

From Rajghat, PM Modi will reach Red Fort and hoist the tricolour and deliver his customary address to the nation -- his 12th consecutive Independence Day speech.

Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, the Prime Minister will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. The Defence Secretary will introduce Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Delhi area, to the PM.

The success of Operation Sindoor will be celebrated during the I-Day celebrations this year. The view cutter at Gyanpath will have the Operation Sindoor logo, accompanied by floral arrangements themed around the operation.