Punjab’s Rs 12,700 crore NH projects stalled; Rs 828 crore PMGSY road works scrapped over delays

CHANDIGARH: Multiple key road infrastructure projects in Punjab including major national highway developments and those under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-III (PMGSY), are facing serious setbacks, with no clear timeline for completion.

As many as sixteen national highway projects worth ₹12,700 crore, being implemented by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Punjab Public Works Department (PWD), have either been stalled, significantly delayed, or face termination. The primary reasons cited are land acquisition hurdles and delays in obtaining statutory clearances.

Simultaneously, rural road development has also taken a hit. Projects under PMGSY-III worth ₹828.87 crore, involving the upgradation of 64 roads and construction of 38 bridges, have been scrapped due to the state government’s failure to float tenders and commence construction on time.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, in a written reply to Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, confirmed that eight projects are being executed by NHAI and another eight by the state PWD, all of which have encountered delays or stoppages.

“Projects in the state of Punjab are mainly delayed, stalled, or terminated due to land acquisition issues and delay in obtaining statutory clearances. The government is taking requisite measures, in consultation with stakeholders including the state government, to resolve these issues,” the Minister stated in Parliament.

Key Affected Projects Under NHAI

Delhi–Amritsar–Katra Expressway (Spur-II): 30.5 km stretch worth ₹2,197.17 crore terminated due to lack of land; fresh bids to be invited once land is acquired.

Delhi–Amritsar–Katra Expressway (Spur-III): 28.07 km stretch worth ₹1,951.70 crore delayed, now scheduled for completion by 30 November 2026.

Amritsar–Bathinda (Package-I): 39 km project worth ₹1,229.38 crore, originally set to finish by November 2024, now delayed until 31 December 2026.

Amritsar–Ghoman–Tanda–Una (Package-I): 45.73 km stretch worth ₹1,443.47 crore also delayed, with a new completion target of 30 June 2026.

Package-II of this corridor (31.05 km, ₹818.41 crore) has been terminated due to land issues.

The Ludhiana–Rupnagar corridor has also been severely affected: